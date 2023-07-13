Considering Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s stock clocked out at $8.55, down -0.70% from its previous closing price of $8.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545914 shares were traded. AVXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AVXL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $11 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when MISSLING CHRISTOPHER U sold 268,000 shares for $7.98 per share. The transaction valued at 2,139,310 led to the insider holds 1,018,210 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AVXL now has a Market Capitalization of 691.16M and an Enterprise Value of 537.70M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AVXL is 0.67, which has changed by -3,351.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AVXL has reached a high of $15.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AVXL traded 940.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 764.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.61M. Insiders hold about 2.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVXL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.74M with a Short Ratio of 17.74M, compared to 15.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.94% and a Short% of Float of 22.60%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.94.