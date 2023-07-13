CSX Corporation (CSX) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) closed at $33.53 down -0.71% from its previous closing price of $33.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11769573 shares were traded. CSX stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.47.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CSX Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 01, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $37 from $33 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSX now has a Market Capitalization of 68.17B and an Enterprise Value of 85.10B. As of this moment, CSX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.73 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSX has reached a high of $34.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CSX has traded an average of 11.91M shares per day and 10.4M over the past ten days. A total of 2.05B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.01B. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CSX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 20.42M with a Short Ratio of 20.42M, compared to 18.99M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CSX is 0.44, from 0.41 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 20.10% for CSX, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2021 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 27 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $1.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.73B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.8B to a low estimate of $3.61B. As of the current estimate, CSX Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.81B, an estimated decrease of -2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, a decrease of -0.80% over than the figure of -$2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.6B.

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.85B, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.7B and the low estimate is $14.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.