Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) closed at $6.20 up 6.90% from its previous closing price of $5.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2357853 shares were traded. DADA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dada Nexus Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DADA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 1.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DADA has traded an average of 1.65M shares per day and 988.94k over the past ten days. A total of 255.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DADA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.38M with a Short Ratio of 4.38M, compared to 3.64M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

