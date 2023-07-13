DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $7.23

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) closed the day trading at $7.23 down -0.28% from the previous closing price of $7.25. On the day, 7903382 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DISH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when CULLEN THOMAS A sold 25,000 shares for $6.36 per share. The transaction valued at 159,000 led to the insider holds 226,050 shares of the business.

CULLEN THOMAS A sold 25,000 shares of DISH for $163,500 on Jun 21. The EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT now owns 251,050 shares after completing the transaction at $6.54 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, CULLEN THOMAS A, who serves as the EVP, CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $6.43 each. As a result, the insider received 160,750 and left with 276,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DISH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.86B and an Enterprise Value of 25.64B. As of this moment, DISH’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.57 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DISH has reached a high of $20.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DISH traded about 13.27M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DISH traded about 9.43M shares per day. A total of 531.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.08M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.90% stake in the company. Shares short for DISH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 57.13M with a Short Ratio of 57.13M, compared to 55.41M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.73% and a Short% of Float of 27.23%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DISH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 11, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.51 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $3.92B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.05B to a low estimate of $3.82B. As of the current estimate, DISH Network Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.21B, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.87B, a decrease of -6.60% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.77B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DISH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.68B, down -6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.25B and the low estimate is $14.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.