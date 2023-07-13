Dole plc (DOLE) Stock Price Peaks at $13.01 During Trading

The closing price of Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) was $12.67 for the day, down -1.32% from the previous closing price of $12.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 634155 shares were traded. DOLE stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.64.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DOLE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOLE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 2.54B. As of this moment, Dole’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.27 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOLE has reached a high of $14.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.99.

Shares Statistics:

DOLE traded an average of 776.23K shares per day over the past three months and 506.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 94.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.32M. Insiders hold about 28.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DOLE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 3.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, DOLE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.04 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.91. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $0.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.49B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Dole plc’s year-ago sales were $2.36B, an estimated decrease of -4.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOLE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.23B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.01B and the low estimate is $8.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.