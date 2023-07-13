EPR Properties (EPR)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) closed at $46.40 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $46.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1149736 shares were traded. EPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EPR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EPR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.49B and an Enterprise Value of 6.45B. As of this moment, EPR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.41.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EPR is 1.67, which has changed by -286.79% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EPR has reached a high of $55.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.44.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EPR traded on average about 506.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 755.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 75.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.84M. Insiders hold about 1.79% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EPR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 2.62M, compared to 2.83M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 5.05%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EPR is 3.30, which was 3.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.08%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.66 and $2.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.54. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.68 and $2.31.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $152.07M. It ranges from a high estimate of $172.99M to a low estimate of $143.2M. As of the current estimate, EPR Properties’s year-ago sales were $142.88M, an estimated increase of 6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $147.85M, an increase of 4.40% less than the figure of $6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $166.54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $138.87M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $679.31M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $540.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $596.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $658.03M, down -9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $604.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $705.48M and the low estimate is $546.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.