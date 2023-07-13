Examining AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed at $7.55 up 11.85% from its previous closing price of $6.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5409111 shares were traded. ABCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 153,000 shares for $6.52 per share. The transaction valued at 997,728 led to the insider holds 56,012,493 shares of the business.

Booth Andrew bought 14,500 shares of ABCL for $99,325 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 153,000 shares after completing the transaction at $6.85 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 85,102 shares for $10.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 859,249 and bolstered with 55,859,493 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ABCL now has a Market Capitalization of 2.18B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.10 whereas that against EBITDA is -110.67.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ABCL is -0.16, which has changed by -3,198.20% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ABCL has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ABCL has traded an average of 2.97M shares per day and 2.25M over the past ten days. A total of 287.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 203.83M. Insiders hold about 19.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABCL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 28.96M with a Short Ratio of 28.96M, compared to 26.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.03% and a Short% of Float of 13.99%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.4 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $12.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $14.7M to a low estimate of $9.95M. As of the current estimate, AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $45.92M, an estimated decrease of -72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.67M, a decrease of -83.10% less than the figure of -$72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $485.42M, down -89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82M and the low estimate is $47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.