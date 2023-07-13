Examining Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) closed at $61.02 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $60.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2663071 shares were traded. BXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $63.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Boston Properties Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Otteni Peter V sold 10,463 shares for $54.60 per share. The transaction valued at 571,269 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Einiger Carol B. bought 10,000 shares of BXP for $474,100 on May 26. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $47.41 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, LUSTIG MATTHEW J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $52.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 529,200 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXP now has a Market Capitalization of 9.57B and an Enterprise Value of 23.82B. As of this moment, Boston’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BXP has reached a high of $91.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BXP has traded an average of 1.70M shares per day and 1.84M over the past ten days. A total of 156.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BXP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.38M, compared to 8.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.98% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BXP is 3.92, from 3.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.43%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.67 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $1.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.57, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.48 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.4. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $799.47M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $808.55M to a low estimate of $779.52M. As of the current estimate, Boston Properties Inc.’s year-ago sales were $773.93M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $800.11M, an increase of 1.20% less than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $807.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $781.61M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.11B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.