Examining Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) closed at $91.75 down -1.22% from its previous closing price of $92.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2748573 shares were traded. LYV stock price reached its highest trading level at $93.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Seaport Research Partners on April 24, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when HINSON JEFFREY T. sold 1,000 shares for $85.79 per share. The transaction valued at 85,790 led to the insider holds 60,975 shares of the business.

Rowles Michael sold 100,000 shares of LYV for $7,800,000 on May 08. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 157,786 shares after completing the transaction at $78.00 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Iovine Jimmy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 13,740 shares for $73.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,006,867 and bolstered with 13,740 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LYV now has a Market Capitalization of 21.09B and an Enterprise Value of 22.50B. As of this moment, Live’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 137.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.25 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LYV is 1.30, which has changed by 1,195.85% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LYV has reached a high of $99.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 75.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LYV has traded an average of 1.81M shares per day and 1.74M over the past ten days. A total of 228.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.81M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LYV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 12.71M with a Short Ratio of 12.72M, compared to 13M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 8.17%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.14 and -$0.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $1.39, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.21 and $0.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.95B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.39B to a low estimate of $4.54B. As of the current estimate, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.43B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.53B, an increase of 28.20% over than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.98B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LYV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.68B, up 15.10% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.92B and the low estimate is $19.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.