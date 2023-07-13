Examining Penumbra Inc. (PEN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Penumbra Inc. (NYSE: PEN) closed at $317.96 down -1.06% from its previous closing price of $321.36. On the day, 517960 shares were traded. PEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $324.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $316.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Penumbra Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Roberts Johanna sold 900 shares for $340.18 per share. The transaction valued at 306,162 led to the insider holds 65,437 shares of the business.

Sarna Surbhi sold 27 shares of PEN for $9,219 on Jul 03. The Director now owns 2,550 shares after completing the transaction at $341.45 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Elsesser Adam, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 9,666 shares for $324.49 each. As a result, the insider received 3,136,481 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PEN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.29B and an Enterprise Value of 12.33B. As of this moment, Penumbra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1938.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 124.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 83.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 284.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEN has reached a high of $348.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $118.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 320.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 253.04.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PEN has traded an average of 358.81K shares per day and 347.75k over the past ten days. A total of 38.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.31M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.37% and a Short% of Float of 13.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.9 and $1.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.55, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $253.04M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $254.15M to a low estimate of $251.56M. As of the current estimate, Penumbra Inc.’s year-ago sales were $208.34M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $267.97M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $273M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $261.1M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.13M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.25B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.