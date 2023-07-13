EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Rise 0.54% in Day Trading, Closes at $9.25

The price of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) closed at $9.25 in the last session, up 0.54% from day before closing price of $9.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1363674 shares were traded. EYPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EYPT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $33.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Liu Ye sold 1 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 6 led to the insider holds 3,010,721 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EYPT now has a Market Capitalization of 317.29M and an Enterprise Value of 235.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYPT has reached a high of $11.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EYPT traded on average about 961.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 568.63k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 37.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.42M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EYPT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.05M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.07% and a Short% of Float of 22.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.55 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.36. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.89 and -$3.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $51.92M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.58M to a low estimate of $3.3M. As of the current estimate, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.56M, an estimated increase of 348.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $320k, a decrease of -96.80% less than the figure of $348.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $600k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EYPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $91.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.4M, up 45.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $39.2M and the low estimate is $1.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -82.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.