Fastly Inc. (FSLY)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $17.41 in the prior trading day, Fastly Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) closed at $17.21, down -1.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1848552 shares were traded. FSLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.01.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FSLY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $18 from $12 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Bergman Artur sold 11,163 shares for $16.39 per share. The transaction valued at 182,928 led to the insider holds 6,374,550 shares of the business.

Bergman Artur sold 11,163 shares of FSLY for $177,603 on Jul 03. The Chief Architect now owns 6,385,713 shares after completing the transaction at $15.91 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, KISLING RONALD W, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,258 shares for $15.93 each. As a result, the insider received 99,690 and left with 520,794 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSLY now has a Market Capitalization of 2.19B and an Enterprise Value of 2.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -24.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FSLY is 1.24, which has changed by 5,230.09% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FSLY has reached a high of $18.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.28.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.11M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 125.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.62M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FSLY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.47M with a Short Ratio of 11.47M, compared to 12.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.03% and a Short% of Float of 9.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.04, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.07 and -$0.16.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $118.89M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $119.95M to a low estimate of $117.9M. As of the current estimate, Fastly Inc.’s year-ago sales were $102.52M, an estimated increase of 16.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $126.14M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $16.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.83M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $505.63M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $495.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $501.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $432.73M, up 15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $579.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $605.15M and the low estimate is $561.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.