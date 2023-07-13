Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $59.29 in the prior trading day, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) closed at $59.24, down -0.08%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3590983 shares were traded. FIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.93.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Hoag Erik D sold 3,451 shares for $54.15 per share. The transaction valued at 186,872 led to the insider holds 19,887 shares of the business.

Goldstein Jeffrey A bought 958 shares of FIS for $54,836 on Apr 17. The Director now owns 5,404 shares after completing the transaction at $57.24 per share. On Apr 17, another insider, Alemany Ellen R, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 783 shares for $57.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 44,819 and bolstered with 2,983 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIS now has a Market Capitalization of 35.10B and an Enterprise Value of 53.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIS has reached a high of $105.16, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.42M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.3M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 592.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 587.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.26M with a Short Ratio of 10.26M, compared to 9.27M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.74%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.93, compared to 2.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 26 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.45, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.54, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.1 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 30 analysts recommending between $7 and $6.14.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $3.71B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.67B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.72B, an estimated decrease of -0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.59B, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of -$0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.65B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.4B.

Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.39B and the low estimate is $14.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.