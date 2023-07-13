First Wave BioPharma Inc. (FWBI) Records 1.2 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.5200 High

After finishing at $1.48 in the prior trading day, First Wave BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) closed at $1.34, down -9.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1200652 shares were traded. FWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FWBI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when SAPIRSTEIN JAMES sold 3,349 shares for $1.54 per share. The transaction valued at 5,157 led to the insider holds 36,161 shares of the business.

Romano Sarah sold 1,977 shares of FWBI for $3,045 on Jul 03. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 17,476 shares after completing the transaction at $1.54 per share. On Apr 03, another insider, SAPIRSTEIN JAMES, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 3,347 shares for $2.50 each. As a result, the insider received 8,368 and left with 39,510 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FWBI now has a Market Capitalization of 6.23M and an Enterprise Value of 4.81M. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWBI has reached a high of $59.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9896, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4702.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 331.4k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.15M. Insiders hold about 1.75% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FWBI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 1.05M, compared to 55.69k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 53.76% and a Short% of Float of 53.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1 and a low estimate of -$1, while EPS last year was -$52.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.67 and low estimates of -$0.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.47 and -$4.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.76, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.76 and -$1.76.