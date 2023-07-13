ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $19.77

As of close of business last night, ForgeRock Inc.’s stock clocked out at $19.77, down -0.80% from its previous closing price of $19.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 592975 shares were traded. FORG stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.67.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FORG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Rosch Francis C sold 50,000 shares for $19.84 per share. The transaction valued at 992,175 led to the insider holds 545,742 shares of the business.

Barker Peter M sold 2,083 shares of FORG for $42,618 on Jul 03. The Chief Product Officer & EVP now owns 212,670 shares after completing the transaction at $20.46 per share. On Jun 20, another insider, Ott Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 99,000 shares for $19.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,903,107 and left with 11,489 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FORG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.30 whereas that against EBITDA is -21.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has reached a high of $25.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FORG traded 599.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 730.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.21M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FORG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 3.60M, compared to 3.52M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.07% and a Short% of Float of 7.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.12 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $60.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.3M to a low estimate of $57.7M. As of the current estimate, ForgeRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $47.68M, an estimated increase of 27.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.27M, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of $27.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FORG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $273M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $254M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $264.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $217.51M, up 21.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $337.8M and the low estimate is $300.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.