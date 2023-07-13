Fox Corporation (FOXA)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) was $33.67 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $33.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4134756 shares were traded. FOXA stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOXA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on July 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $31 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when MURDOCH KEITH RUPERT sold 100,000 shares for $33.62 per share. The transaction valued at 3,362,000 led to the insider holds 157,513 shares of the business.

DINH VIET D sold 72,207 shares of FOXA for $2,592,953 on Feb 09. The Chief Legal and Policy Officer now owns 49,384 shares after completing the transaction at $35.91 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, MURDOCH LACHLAN K, who serves as the Executive Chair, CEO of the company, bought 126,773 shares for $36.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,627,214 and bolstered with 815,335 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOXA now has a Market Capitalization of 16.51B and an Enterprise Value of 20.58B. As of this moment, Fox’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.44.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOXA is 0.88, which has changed by 356.81% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOXA has reached a high of $37.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.35.

Shares Statistics:

FOXA traded an average of 4.11M shares per day over the past three months and 3.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 521.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 404.39M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FOXA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.72M with a Short Ratio of 16.72M, compared to 19.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.16%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, FOXA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 18 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.29 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.43 and $2.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.12, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $2.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 18 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.08B to a low estimate of $3B. As of the current estimate, Fox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.03B, an estimated decrease of -0.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.22B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$0.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.27B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.17B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOXA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.97B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.75B and the low estimate is $14.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.