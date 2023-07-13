Getaround Inc. (GETR) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR) was $0.34 for the day, down -2.57% from the previous closing price of $0.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0091 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624850 shares were traded. GETR stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3675 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3390.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GETR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Fahimi Kasra Sy bought 10,000 shares for $1.14 per share. The transaction valued at 11,400 led to the insider holds 35,571 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GETR now has a Market Capitalization of 31.76M and an Enterprise Value of 142.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GETR has reached a high of $10.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4489, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0454.

Shares Statistics:

GETR traded an average of 4.96M shares per day over the past three months and 280.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.44M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GETR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.38M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.44, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$1.69.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.99M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.21M and the low estimate is $76.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.