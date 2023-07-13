Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) was $44.69 for the day, up 2.45% from the previous closing price of $43.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2313054 shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GLBE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 35.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 135.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 7.34B and an Enterprise Value of 7.15B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -658.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $44.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.16.

Shares Statistics:

GLBE traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 1.85M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 162.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.33M. Insiders hold about 21.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.63M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 4.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $129.15M to a low estimate of $127.37M. As of the current estimate, Global-e Online Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $87.31M, an estimated increase of 46.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $141.97M, an increase of 34.50% less than the figure of $46.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $135.29M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $581.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.05M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $792.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.83M and the low estimate is $765.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.