Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs GTE

After finishing at $5.70 in the prior trading day, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) closed at $5.64, down -1.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 533344 shares were traded. GTE stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.61.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Ellson Ryan bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 701,487 shares of the business.

Guidry Gary bought 150,000 shares of GTE for $129,000 on Mar 03. The President and CEO now owns 4,042,135 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Dec 16, another insider, Ellson Ryan, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $0.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 43,500 and bolstered with 635,109 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTE now has a Market Capitalization of 206.86M and an Enterprise Value of 682.56M. As of this moment, Gran’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.00 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTE has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.98.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 431.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 553.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 34.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.41M. Shares short for GTE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 328.73k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 320.43k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and -$1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.3 and -$1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $607M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $568M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $592M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $711.39M, down -16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $602M and the low estimate is $577M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.