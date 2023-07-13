HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) closed at $295.24 up 0.19% from its previous closing price of $294.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1269228 shares were traded. HCA stock price reached its highest trading level at $296.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $293.58.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 97.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $304.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Cuffe Michael S. sold 12,556 shares for $284.44 per share. The transaction valued at 3,571,396 led to the insider holds 28,783 shares of the business.

Akdamar Erol R sold 3,500 shares of HCA for $997,500 on Apr 28. The Group President now owns 42,484 shares after completing the transaction at $285.00 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Torres Kathryn A., who serves as the SVP-Payer Contracting & Align. of the company, sold 4,473 shares for $288.38 each. As a result, the insider received 1,289,913 and left with 22,243 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HCA now has a Market Capitalization of 81.22B and an Enterprise Value of 120.51B. As of this moment, HCA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCA has reached a high of $304.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $164.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 281.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 251.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HCA has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.03M over the past ten days. A total of 276.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HCA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 2.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HCA is 2.40, from 2.28 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.81%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.90.

Earnings Estimates

There are 16 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.37 and a low estimate of $3.93, while EPS last year was $4.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.08, with high estimates of $4.43 and low estimates of $3.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.65 and $17.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.17. EPS for the following year is $19.95, with 18 analysts recommending between $21.31 and $19.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $15.62B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15.91B to a low estimate of $15.34B. As of the current estimate, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.82B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.79B, an increase of 5.30% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.49B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $64.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $63.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.23B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.75B and the low estimate is $65.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.