Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)’s quick and current ratios

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) closed the day trading at $18.66 down -2.20% from the previous closing price of $19.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3600945 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HTZ, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 05, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Leef Eric sold 1,946 shares for $16.23 per share. The transaction valued at 31,584 led to the insider holds 55,723 shares of the business.

Leef Eric sold 4,034 shares of HTZ for $77,897 on Feb 09. The EVP, Chief HR Officer now owns 40,809 shares after completing the transaction at $19.31 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTZ now has a Market Capitalization of 5.88B and an Enterprise Value of 21.89B. As of this moment, Hertz’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTZ has reached a high of $22.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HTZ traded about 2.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HTZ traded about 3.01M shares per day. A total of 321.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 314.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.46% stake in the company. Shares short for HTZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.52M with a Short Ratio of 18.52M, compared to 19.15M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.88% and a Short% of Float of 13.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $250.90, with high estimates of $16.00 and low estimates of $114.66.

