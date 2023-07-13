Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Records 0.55 million Shares Traded, Reaches $30.75 High

After finishing at $30.53 in the prior trading day, Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) closed at $30.50, down -0.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 545697 shares were traded. HESM stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HESM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2016.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 13.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 13.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on May 10, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Global Infrastructure Investor sold 6,382,500 shares for $26.12 per share. The transaction valued at 166,710,900 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

HESS CORP sold 6,382,500 shares of HESM for $166,710,900 on May 19. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $26.12 per share. On Mar 13, another insider, Stein Jonathan C., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,973 shares for $27.38 each. As a result, the insider received 108,781 and left with 43,197 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HESM now has a Market Capitalization of 1.73B and an Enterprise Value of 4.72B. As of this moment, Hess’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HESM has reached a high of $32.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 695.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 414.49k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.87M. Insiders hold about 2.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HESM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.96M with a Short Ratio of 2.96M, compared to 4.79M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.20% and a Short% of Float of 5.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HESM’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.27, compared to 2.34 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.66.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.55, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.27 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.44, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.64 and $2.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $322.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $322.37M to a low estimate of $322.3M. As of the current estimate, Hess Midstream LP’s year-ago sales were $313.4M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $345.77M, an increase of 9.10% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $349.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $341.67M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HESM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.27B, up 0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.