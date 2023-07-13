High and low EPS estimates for Amdocs Limited (DOX)’s current quarter

The price of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX) closed at $96.60 in the last session, down -0.59% from day before closing price of $97.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508356 shares were traded. DOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.52.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 30.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $115 from $100 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOX now has a Market Capitalization of 11.62B and an Enterprise Value of 11.56B. As of this moment, Amdocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOX has reached a high of $99.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOX traded on average about 595.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 120.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 120.20M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DOX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.27M, compared to 1.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DOX is 1.74, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.5, with high estimates of $1.54 and low estimates of $1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.95 and $5.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.9. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 5 analysts recommending between $6.67 and $6.51.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.24B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Amdocs Limited’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 6.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.25B, an increase of 7.30% over than the figure of $6.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.24B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.29B and the low estimate is $5.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.