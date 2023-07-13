High and low EPS estimates for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)’s current quarter

The price of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) closed at $134.66 in the last session, down -0.41% from day before closing price of $135.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1800903 shares were traded. KMB stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.21.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KMB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 88.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 12.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on March 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $123 from $122 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when Cunningham Doug sold 1,504 shares for $145.48 per share. The transaction valued at 218,798 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Drexler Andrew sold 7,970 shares of KMB for $1,156,610 on Apr 27. The Vice President and Controller now owns 4,889 shares after completing the transaction at $145.12 per share. On Apr 26, another insider, Hsu Michael D., who serves as the Chairman of the Board and CEO of the company, sold 46,508 shares for $144.28 each. As a result, the insider received 6,710,077 and left with 111,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KMB now has a Market Capitalization of 45.43B and an Enterprise Value of 53.39B. As of this moment, Kimberly-Clark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 63.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KMB is 0.42, which has changed by -34.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has reached a high of $147.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 138.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 131.71.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KMB traded on average about 1.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.5M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 337.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 336.94M. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.40% stake in the company. Shares short for KMB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.04M with a Short Ratio of 5.04M, compared to 5.7M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KMB is 4.72, which was 4.66 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.49%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 79.20% for KMB, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1043:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.65 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.88 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.26. EPS for the following year is $7.04, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.51 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.12B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.21B to a low estimate of $4.99B. As of the current estimate, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.06B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.22B, an increase of 3.30% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.16B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.18B, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.51B and the low estimate is $20.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.