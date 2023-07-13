Humanigen Inc. (HGEN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) closed at $0.19 in the last session, up 5.56% from day before closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2121010 shares were traded. HGEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1929 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1820.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HGEN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 21.43M and an Enterprise Value of -225.58k. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGEN has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1570, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1542.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HGEN traded on average about 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.34M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.83M. Insiders hold about 10.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HGEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 4.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.12%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.15. EPS for the following year is -$0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $200k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.51M, down -92.00% from the average estimate.