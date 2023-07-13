I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Pfizer Inc. (PFE).

As of close of business last night, Pfizer Inc.’s stock clocked out at $35.99, down -0.08% from its previous closing price of $36.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 17141752 shares were traded. PFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.92.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PFE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.20 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on June 29, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $40 from $47 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Gottlieb Scott bought 1,000 shares for $38.58 per share. The transaction valued at 38,580 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Gottlieb Scott bought 1,000 shares of PFE for $38,425 on May 05. The Director now owns 5,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.42 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, PFIZER INC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,811,594 shares for $2.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,999 and bolstered with 5,952,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PFE now has a Market Capitalization of 203.17B and an Enterprise Value of 218.13B. As of this moment, Pfizer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PFE is 0.59, which has changed by -2,996.69% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PFE has reached a high of $54.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PFE traded 26.34M shares on average per day over the past three months and 23.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 5.63B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.61B. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PFE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 55.12M with a Short Ratio of 55.12M, compared to 45.92M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.98% and a Short% of Float of 0.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.61, PFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.63. The current Payout Ratio is 31.10% for PFE, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 26, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 16, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1054:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 17 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.61 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $2.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.71, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.51 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.34. EPS for the following year is $3.49, with 22 analysts recommending between $4.49 and $2.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $13.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.99B to a low estimate of $11.98B. As of the current estimate, Pfizer Inc.’s year-ago sales were $27.74B, an estimated decrease of -50.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.69B, a decrease of -25.40% over than the figure of -$50.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $19.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.34B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $70.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.33B, down -32.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.38B and the low estimate is $59.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.