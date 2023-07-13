I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT).

As of close of business last night, Rocket Companies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.30, up 2.59% from its previous closing price of $10.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2450212 shares were traded. RKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RKT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 31.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 19.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Rizik Matthew bought 2,000 shares for $6.95 per share. The transaction valued at 13,900 led to the insider holds 571,502 shares of the business.

Rizik Matthew bought 2,900 shares of RKT for $21,170 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 569,502 shares after completing the transaction at $7.30 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Rizik Matthew, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $7.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,930 and bolstered with 566,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RKT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RKT has reached a high of $11.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.20.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RKT traded 1.87M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 115.94M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.20% stake in the company. Shares short for RKT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 29.26M with a Short Ratio of 29.26M, compared to 30.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.04% and a Short% of Float of 24.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $959.68M. It ranges from a high estimate of $997M to a low estimate of $924.07M. As of the current estimate, Rocket Companies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -31.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, a decrease of -7.50% over than the figure of -$31.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $919M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.84B, down -36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $4.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.