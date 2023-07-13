In the case of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME), what’s next?

After finishing at $157.56 in the prior trading day, AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) closed at $157.51, down -0.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1386615 shares were traded. AME stock price reached its highest trading level at $158.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AME by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Kohlhagen Steven W sold 1,690 shares for $149.04 per share. The transaction valued at 251,879 led to the insider holds 33,474 shares of the business.

Speranza Emanuela sold 3,085 shares of AME for $448,404 on May 15. The CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER now owns 27,775 shares after completing the transaction at $145.35 per share. On May 15, another insider, Kohlhagen Steven W, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,720 shares for $146.08 each. As a result, the insider received 251,252 and left with 35,164 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AME now has a Market Capitalization of 36.30B and an Enterprise Value of 38.15B. As of this moment, AMETEK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AME has reached a high of $162.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 140.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 995.75K shares per day over the past 3-months and 992.95k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 230.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.54M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AME as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.86M with a Short Ratio of 1.86M, compared to 1.48M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AME’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.91, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 17.50% for AME, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.53, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.24 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $6.56, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $6.43.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.66B to a low estimate of $1.6B. As of the current estimate, AMETEK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.51B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 10.70% over than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.