International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs IBM

After finishing at $134.44 in the prior trading day, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) closed at $132.84, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3674159 shares were traded. IBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $135.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.57.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IBM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 07, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $145.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when KAVANAUGH JAMES J sold 38,519 shares for $133.73 per share. The transaction valued at 5,151,038 led to the insider holds 74,467 shares of the business.

Del Bene Robert F sold 3,000 shares of IBM for $445,088 on Nov 22. The VP, Controller now owns 14,553 shares after completing the transaction at $148.36 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, FARR DAVID N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $125.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 125,000 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBM now has a Market Capitalization of 120.62B and an Enterprise Value of 164.91B. As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 64.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 20.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBM has reached a high of $153.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 133.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 907.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 903.33M. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for IBM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 26.99M with a Short Ratio of 26.99M, compared to 25.98M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IBM’s forward annual dividend rate was 6.60, compared to 6.64 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.92. The current Payout Ratio is 326.40% for IBM, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 26, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.11 and a low estimate of $1.89, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.15, with high estimates of $2.24 and low estimates of $1.96.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.65 and $8.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.37. EPS for the following year is $9.97, with 16 analysts recommending between $10.57 and $9.38.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $15.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.77B to a low estimate of $15.48B. As of the current estimate, International Business Machines Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.54B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.88B, an increase of 10.10% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.59B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $61.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $60.53B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $65.63B and the low estimate is $63.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.