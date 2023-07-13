Invest in Dominion Energy Inc. (D) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) closed at $52.69 up 1.35% from its previous closing price of $51.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2659917 shares were traded. D stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.06.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dominion Energy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares for $49.16 per share. The transaction valued at 307,251 led to the insider holds 100,115 shares of the business.

Leopold Diane sold 6,250 shares of D for $377,562 on Dec 01. The EVP and COO now owns 98,158 shares after completing the transaction at $60.41 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, D now has a Market Capitalization of 44.05B and an Enterprise Value of 92.09B. As of this moment, Dominion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.70.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for D is 0.45, which has changed by -3,310.91% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,798.71% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, D has reached a high of $86.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, D has traded an average of 3.98M shares per day and 3.47M over the past ten days. A total of 835.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 832.12M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.40% stake in the company. Shares short for D as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.12M with a Short Ratio of 5.12M, compared to 5.66M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.61% and a Short% of Float of 0.61%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for D is 2.67, from 2.67 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24. The current Payout Ratio is 188.00% for D, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.65 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.09, with high estimates of $1.23 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $3.71, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.68 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.83B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.03B to a low estimate of $3.7B. As of the current estimate, Dominion Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.6B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75B, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.55B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for D’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $20.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.17B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.31B and the low estimate is $14.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.