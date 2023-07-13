Investing in NNN REIT Inc. (NNN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

NNN REIT Inc. (NYSE: NNN) closed the day trading at $43.04 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $43.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1071881 shares were traded. NNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.03.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NNN, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when HABICHT KEVIN B sold 10,520 shares for $48.06 per share. The transaction valued at 505,591 led to the insider holds 203,717 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.84B and an Enterprise Value of 11.79B. As of this moment, NNN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNN has reached a high of $48.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.86.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NNN traded about 1.06M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NNN traded about 1.24M shares per day. A total of 180.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NNN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.32M with a Short Ratio of 3.32M, compared to 3.51M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

NNN’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.20, up from 2.18 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.05%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.66.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.5 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.98 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $1.97, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.03 and $1.92.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $202.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.66M to a low estimate of $197.2M. As of the current estimate, NNN REIT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $190.78M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.56M, an increase of 6.70% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $209.76M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $197.4M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $832.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $789.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $815.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $773.05M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $855.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $883.8M and the low estimate is $795.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.