Is this a Prime Time To acquire Kellogg Company (K) stock

In the latest session, Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) closed at $67.91 up 0.67% from its previous closing price of $67.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2024638 shares were traded. K stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kellogg Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 68.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 96.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $83 from $78 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares for $67.10 per share. The transaction valued at 6,710,040 led to the insider holds 54,631,838 shares of the business.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 100,000 shares of K for $6,593,840 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 54,731,838 shares after completing the transaction at $65.94 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $65.41 each. As a result, the insider received 6,541,130 and left with 54,831,838 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, K now has a Market Capitalization of 23.28B and an Enterprise Value of 30.32B. As of this moment, Kellogg’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, K has reached a high of $77.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 69.21.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, K has traded an average of 2.39M shares per day and 2.29M over the past ten days. A total of 342.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 238.94M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for K as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.92M with a Short Ratio of 9.92M, compared to 10.49M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.89% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for K is 2.36, from 2.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.53. The current Payout Ratio is 95.60% for K, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.16 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.19 and $4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.1. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.39 and $4.03.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.07B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.92B. As of the current estimate, Kellogg Company’s year-ago sales were $3.86B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.1B, an increase of 8.50% over than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.03B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for K’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.31B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.68B and the low estimate is $16.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.