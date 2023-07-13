Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) closed at $0.43 in the last session, down -9.36% from day before closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0448 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1668934 shares were traded. JUPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4490 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JUPW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares for $0.90 per share. The transaction valued at 57,654 led to the insider holds 122,000 shares of the business.

FANI SKENDER bought 64,060 shares of JUPW for $57,654 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 122,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.90 per share. On Oct 24, another insider, FANI SKENDER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 101 shares for $0.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 84 and bolstered with 57,940 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JUPW now has a Market Capitalization of 12.76M and an Enterprise Value of 8.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JUPW has reached a high of $1.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3854, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6452.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JUPW traded on average about 1.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.44M. Insiders hold about 23.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JUPW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 318.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 314.67k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.