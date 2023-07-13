Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $0.73

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) closed the day trading at $0.73 down -25.91% from the previous closing price of $0.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2539 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1562398 shares were traded. KPLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6113.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KPLT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 5.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 20.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on May 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $1 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Chopra Chandan sold 15,100 shares for $0.62 per share. The transaction valued at 9,320 led to the insider holds 442,204 shares of the business.

Chopra Chandan sold 10,000 shares of KPLT for $7,250 on Jun 07. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 457,304 shares after completing the transaction at $0.72 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Chopra Chandan, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 5,950 and left with 467,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPLT now has a Market Capitalization of 97.57M and an Enterprise Value of 141.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.68 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPLT has reached a high of $1.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6960, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8191.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KPLT traded about 154.29K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KPLT traded about 281.31k shares per day. A total of 99.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.36M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KPLT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.61M, compared to 2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.61% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.21, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.21.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $53.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $54M to a low estimate of $53.4M. As of the current estimate, Katapult Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.04M, an estimated increase of 1.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $54.19M, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $1.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $230M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $219.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $224.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $212.1M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $288.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $300.97M and the low estimate is $276M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.