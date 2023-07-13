Kernel Group Holdings Inc. (KRNL)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Kernel Group Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $10.43, up 0.10% from its previous closing price of $10.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 866973 shares were traded. KRNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KRNL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 85,000 shares for $10.49 per share. The transaction valued at 891,650 led to the insider holds 677,500 shares of the business.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 111,500 shares of KRNL for $1,165,175 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 762,500 shares after completing the transaction at $10.45 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRNL now has a Market Capitalization of 157.14M and an Enterprise Value of 157.97M. As of this moment, Kernel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 72.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRNL has reached a high of $10.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.21.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KRNL traded 25.73K shares on average per day over the past three months and 119.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.40M. Shares short for KRNL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.00M, compared to 1.61k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.