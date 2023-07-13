Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) closed at $31.27 in the last session, down -0.38% from day before closing price of $31.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8680300 shares were traded. KDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KDP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 218.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 57.35. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Singer Robert S bought 1,000 shares for $32.00 per share. The transaction valued at 32,000 led to the insider holds 37,001 shares of the business.

Singer Robert S bought 1,500 shares of KDP for $47,820 on May 18. The Director now owns 36,001 shares after completing the transaction at $31.88 per share. On May 17, another insider, Singer Robert S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $31.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 191,160 and bolstered with 34,501 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KDP now has a Market Capitalization of 43.90B and an Enterprise Value of 57.55B. As of this moment, Keurig’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KDP has reached a high of $41.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KDP traded on average about 9.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.41B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 886.21M. Insiders hold about 37.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KDP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.94M with a Short Ratio of 7.94M, compared to 10.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.57% and a Short% of Float of 0.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for KDP is 0.80, which was 0.79 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.51%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.54.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.78. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.95 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.65B. As of the current estimate, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.55B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.78B, an increase of 4.10% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.71B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KDP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.06B, up 5.10% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.72B and the low estimate is $15.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.