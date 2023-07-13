Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

As of close of business last night, Liberty Energy Inc.’s stock clocked out at $15.21, up 1.06% from its previous closing price of $15.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2415444 shares were traded. LBRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.94.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LBRT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 118.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on April 18, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Wright Christopher A sold 34,290 shares for $15.05 per share. The transaction valued at 516,064 led to the insider holds 3,263,685 shares of the business.

Wright Christopher A sold 17,324 shares of LBRT for $278,743 on Dec 02. The Chairman of the Board & CEO now owns 3,120,015 shares after completing the transaction at $16.09 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Wright Christopher A, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $16.31 each. As a result, the insider received 815,500 and left with 3,137,339 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LBRT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.66B and an Enterprise Value of 2.98B. As of this moment, Liberty’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LBRT has reached a high of $18.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LBRT traded 2.63M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.5M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.39M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LBRT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 6.69M, compared to 6.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.82% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, LBRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Liberty Energy Inc. analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $ETF and $Stocks.