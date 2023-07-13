Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Rise 5.53% in Day Trading, Closes at $22.12

As of close of business last night, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $22.12, up 5.53% from its previous closing price of $20.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1098227 shares were traded. LTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LTH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Weaver Erik sold 40,703 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 814,186 led to the insider holds 66,666 shares of the business.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T bought 11 shares of LTH for $172 on Apr 05. The member of a group that is 10% now owns 5,203,581 shares after completing the transaction at $15.68 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Weaver Erik, who serves as the SVP & CONTROLLER of the company, sold 1,002 shares for $18.54 each. As a result, the insider received 18,577 and left with 71,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTH now has a Market Capitalization of 4.31B and an Enterprise Value of 8.41B. As of this moment, Life’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 36.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has reached a high of $21.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LTH traded 942.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 728.37k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 194.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.25M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LTH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.42M with a Short Ratio of 9.42M, compared to 9.53M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.83% and a Short% of Float of 11.65%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $556.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $570M to a low estimate of $472.66M. As of the current estimate, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.27M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.75M, an increase of 20.50% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $627.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $583.02M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.