Macy’s Inc. (M) Stocks Hit Low of $16.12 Before Closing at $16.17

In the latest session, Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) closed at $16.17 down -1.88% from its previous closing price of $16.48. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9799284 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Macy’s Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Kirgan Danielle L. sold 25,000 shares for $16.66 per share. The transaction valued at 416,460 led to the insider holds 278,272 shares of the business.

Gennette Jeffrey sold 75,430 shares of M for $1,204,165 on Jul 10. The Chairman & CEO now owns 900,383 shares after completing the transaction at $15.96 per share. On Jul 10, another insider, Kirgan Danielle L., who serves as the EVP, Chief Transformation & HR of the company, sold 24,202 shares for $15.97 each. As a result, the insider received 386,392 and left with 303,272 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 4.41B and an Enterprise Value of 9.80B. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.01.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, M has traded an average of 12.08M shares per day and 8.85M over the past ten days. A total of 273.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.31M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25M with a Short Ratio of 25.00M, compared to 20.97M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.17% and a Short% of Float of 10.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for M is 0.66, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.01%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.92. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.28B to a low estimate of $5B. As of the current estimate, Macy’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.6B, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.15B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.44B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.76B and the low estimate is $21.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.