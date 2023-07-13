Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs MGTA

After finishing at $0.76 in the prior trading day, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) closed at $0.78, up 1.83%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0241 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508503 shares were traded. MGTA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7529.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGTA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.90 and its Current Ratio is at 13.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 1,500,000 shares for $0.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,230,000 led to the insider holds 3,058,204 shares of the business.

Third Rock Ventures IV, L.P. sold 2,200,000 shares of MGTA for $1,826,000 on Feb 07. The 10% Owner now owns 4,558,204 shares after completing the transaction at $0.83 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGTA now has a Market Capitalization of 47.13M and an Enterprise Value of -31.08M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGTA has reached a high of $2.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6954, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8519.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 515.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 281.76k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MGTA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 535.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 408.8k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.82. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.02 and $0.02.