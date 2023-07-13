McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) was $295.61 for the day, up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $294.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2141748 shares were traded. MCD stock price reached its highest trading level at $297.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $295.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 58.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 153.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Erlinger Joseph M. sold 4,487 shares for $291.35 per share. The transaction valued at 1,307,287 led to the insider holds 12,038 shares of the business.

Borden Ian Frederick sold 5,796 shares of MCD for $1,680,029 on Jun 06. The EVP & CFO now owns 10,390 shares after completing the transaction at $289.86 per share. On May 30, another insider, Flatley Edith Morgan, who serves as the EVP – Global CMO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $285.07 each. As a result, the insider received 570,140 and left with 1,929 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCD now has a Market Capitalization of 215.82B and an Enterprise Value of 262.03B. As of this moment, McDonald’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCD has reached a high of $299.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $230.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 291.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 273.68.

Shares Statistics:

MCD traded an average of 2.49M shares per day over the past three months and 2.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 730.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 728.42M. Insiders hold about 0.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MCD as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.36M with a Short Ratio of 6.36M, compared to 7.01M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.87% and a Short% of Float of 0.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 5.80, MCD has a forward annual dividend rate of 6.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 61.90% for MCD, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 27 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.98 and a low estimate of $2.54, while EPS last year was $2.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.94, with high estimates of $3.12 and low estimates of $2.79.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.8 and $10.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.12. EPS for the following year is $12.13, with 33 analysts recommending between $12.78 and $11.56.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 22 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.49B to a low estimate of $5.86B. As of the current estimate, McDonald’s Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.72B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.48B, an increase of 13.90% over than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.3B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $25.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $25.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $23.18B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $26.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.51B and the low estimate is $25.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.