Mobilicom Limited (MOB) Shares Decline by -11.38% to Close at $2.18

As of close of business last night, Mobilicom Limited’s stock clocked out at $2.18, down -11.38% from its previous closing price of $2.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367257 shares were traded. MOB stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

To gain a deeper understanding of MOB’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOB now has a Market Capitalization of 18.70M and an Enterprise Value of 6.33M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.72 whereas that against EBITDA is -96.87.

Over the past 52 weeks, MOB has reached a high of $6.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4074.

It appears that MOB traded 1.61M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9.68M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.84M. Shares short for MOB as of Jun 14, 2023 were 87.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.09M, compared to 116.78k on May 14, 2023.

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.