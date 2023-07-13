Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Molina Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: MOH) closed at $291.70 in the last session, down -3.14% from day before closing price of $301.15. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659508 shares were traded. MOH stock price reached its highest trading level at $300.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $290.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MOH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.12. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $310.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when COOPERMAN DANIEL sold 5,000 shares for $276.77 per share. The transaction valued at 1,383,830 led to the insider holds 4,944 shares of the business.

Russo Marc sold 1,500 shares of MOH for $526,755 on Dec 12. The EVP, Health Plans now owns 15,513 shares after completing the transaction at $351.17 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, WOLF DALE B, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $339.50 each. As a result, the insider received 848,754 and left with 15,491 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOH now has a Market Capitalization of 17.01B and an Enterprise Value of 11.02B. As of this moment, Molina’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOH has reached a high of $374.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $256.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 289.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 305.54.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MOH traded on average about 491.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 481.95k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 58.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.65M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MOH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.14M, compared to 1.81M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.67% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.58 and a low estimate of $4.55, while EPS last year was $4.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.92, with high estimates of $5.22 and low estimates of $4.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $20.85 and $20.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.36. EPS for the following year is $23, with 15 analysts recommending between $24 and $21.9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $8.32B. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.58B to a low estimate of $8.05B. As of the current estimate, Molina Healthcare Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.05B, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.25B, an increase of 5.80% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.57B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.91B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MOH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $33.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $32.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $32.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $31.97B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.3B and the low estimate is $35.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.