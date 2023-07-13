Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) closed at $3.14 up 0.96% from its previous closing price of $3.11. On the day, 4121299 shares were traded. NNDM stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Nano Dimension Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.40 and its Current Ratio is at 30.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on October 21, 2016, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $8 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNDM now has a Market Capitalization of 795.07M and an Enterprise Value of -178.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -3.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNDM has reached a high of $3.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5462.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NNDM has traded an average of 2.18M shares per day and 4.71M over the past ten days. A total of 253.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 250.98M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.90% stake in the company. Shares short for NNDM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.01M with a Short Ratio of 17.01M, compared to 16.03M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.