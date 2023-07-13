National Instruments Corporation (NATI) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $57.10 in the prior trading day, National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI) closed at $56.80, down -0.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1827295 shares were traded. NATI stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $56.29.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NATI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on February 01, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Favre Ritu sold 3,494 shares for $57.70 per share. The transaction valued at 201,604 led to the insider holds 39,237 shares of the business.

Rust Scott Arthur sold 29,821 shares of NATI for $1,728,872 on May 17. The Executive Vice President now owns 36,533 shares after completing the transaction at $57.98 per share. On May 15, another insider, DAVERN ALEXANDER M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,037 shares for $58.05 each. As a result, the insider received 292,423 and left with 188,532 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NATI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.54B and an Enterprise Value of 7.97B. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 46.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 25.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NATI has reached a high of $58.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 57.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.77.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 131.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.69M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NATI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.59M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 4.26M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, NATI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.12, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.48. The current Payout Ratio is 91.30% for NATI, which recently paid a dividend on May 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.55, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.57. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.98 and $2.81.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $433.18M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $446M to a low estimate of $418.61M. As of the current estimate, National Instruments Corporation’s year-ago sales were $395.51M, an estimated increase of 9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $443.93M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $458M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $431.76M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NATI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.