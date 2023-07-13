NOW (ServiceNow Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) closed the day trading at $561.34 down -0.02% from the previous closing price of $561.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1155513 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $570.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $557.24.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NOW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $660.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Mastantuono Gina sold 386 shares for $553.00 per share. The transaction valued at 213,458 led to the insider holds 6,971 shares of the business.

Mastantuono Gina sold 759 shares of NOW for $419,712 on Jul 07. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 7,357 shares after completing the transaction at $552.98 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Bedi Christopher, who serves as the Chief Digital Information Ofc of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $560.85 each. As a result, the insider received 560,850 and left with 14,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOW now has a Market Capitalization of 114.37B and an Enterprise Value of 111.69B. As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 286.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 47.38. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 20.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 113.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $576.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 520.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 444.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NOW traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NOW traded about 993.9k shares per day. A total of 203.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.16M, compared to 3.74M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.04% and a Short% of Float of 2.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.91, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.42, with high estimates of $2.62 and low estimates of $2.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.01 and $9.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.51. EPS for the following year is $11.84, with 36 analysts recommending between $13.23 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

30 analysts predict $2.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.16B to a low estimate of $2.04B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.75B, an estimated increase of 21.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $21.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.15B.

A total of 39 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 21.90% from the average estimate. Based on 39 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.24B and the low estimate is $10.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.