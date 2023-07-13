Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) was $0.61 for the day, down -4.45% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0283 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717570 shares were traded. OPTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5800.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of OPTT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.20 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPTT now has a Market Capitalization of 35.67M and an Enterprise Value of -4.65M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTT has reached a high of $1.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5666, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6211.

Shares Statistics:

OPTT traded an average of 140.22K shares per day over the past three months and 209.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.84M. Insiders hold about 0.14% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.84M with a Short Ratio of 2.84M, compared to 2.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.06% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.