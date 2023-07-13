Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Stocks Hit Low of $8.20 Before Closing at $8.27

In the latest session, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) closed at $8.27 up 0.73% from its previous closing price of $8.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 679398 shares were traded. OIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oil States International Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Moses Philip Scott bought 58,624 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 212,654 led to the insider holds 384,487 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OIS now has a Market Capitalization of 531.39M and an Enterprise Value of 682.03M. As of this moment, Oil’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 285.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OIS has reached a high of $10.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.23.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OIS has traded an average of 727.34K shares per day and 560.08k over the past ten days. A total of 62.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.06M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OIS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.26M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.47M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.82 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $203.62M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $208M to a low estimate of $200M. As of the current estimate, Oil States International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $181.83M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.12M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $218M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $202M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $841M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $833.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $838.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $737.71M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $937.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $981M and the low estimate is $916.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.