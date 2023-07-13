Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) expected to report EPS of $Olaplex Holdings, Inc. for the current quarter

In the latest session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) closed at $4.23 up 2.42% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3108356 shares were traded. OLPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0000.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Olaplex Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Cowen on March 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $4.50 from $10 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLPX now has a Market Capitalization of 2.77B and an Enterprise Value of 3.06B. As of this moment, Olaplex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.41. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLPX has reached a high of $18.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6001, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1146.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OLPX has traded an average of 1.95M shares per day and 2.09M over the past ten days. A total of 651.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 647.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.78% stake in the company. Shares short for OLPX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 14.5M with a Short Ratio of 14.50M, compared to 14.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 11.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Louisiana-Pacific Corporation different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.23, with high estimates of $20.87 and low estimates of $42.35.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $ETF.