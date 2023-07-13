Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) closed at $1.84 in the last session, up 8.88% from day before closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 875218 shares were traded. OGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7400.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OGI now has a Market Capitalization of 147.35M and an Enterprise Value of 93.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGI has reached a high of $5.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7545, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9311.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGI traded on average about 303.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 507.25k shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 19.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.81% stake in the company. Shares short for OGI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.19M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.54 and -$0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $31.8M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.61M to a low estimate of $29.71M. As of the current estimate, Organigram Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.59M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $34.26M, an increase of 0.20% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $30.24M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $122.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.83M, up 17.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $148.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $177.62M and the low estimate is $134.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.